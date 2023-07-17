The tests for Paris 2024 began in Marseille, between “good organization” and a climate “very difficult to predict”

“Paris 2024 is 95% ready in the water and more than 80% on land,” the organization warned

The city that will welcome the Olympic torch on French soil during the spring of 2024 will be the same one that, just over a year after the lighting of the cauldron, launched the Paris 2024 test program, and that city is Marseille. Between Sundays, July 9th and 16th, Roucas Blanc Marina was home to a kind of inaccurate replica of what will happen between July 28 and August 8 next year.

Without television or ticket sales, although with the presence of the best athletes in the world, 348 representatives (18 more than at the Games) from 55 countries competed in the Mediterranean under a format that had the defining regattas prior to the Medal Race. France was the country that won the most with four first places, followed by the Netherlands with three.

Marit Bouwmeester (center), one of the Olympic champions who participated in the rehearsals

The tests, which will end in June 2024 at the Stade de France with the disciplines of athletics and parathletics, are divided into three categories: those organized entirely by Paris 2024, by the national or international federations and the operational ones. The sailing tests were one of three that belong to the first branch. The others are triathlon and mountain biking, to be held in August and September of this year, respectively.

Lithuanian and world medalist Viktorija Andrulyte, leader in the Laser Radial class, gave strong praise to the organization: “Everything is so well organized that we have no problems,” she said. Ricardo Navarro, the technical delegate for sailing, strengthened the perspective, who dared to give percentages: “Paris 2024 is 95% ready on the water and more than 80% on land,” he said.

Locals Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion won the 470 class test

The unpredictable weather conditions of a geographical area conditioned by its mistral wind were on the lips of both foreign and local athletes. The British Michael Beckett, who was overcome agonizingly in the Laser Medal Race by Olympic champion Mike Wearn, emphasized the permanent changes: “Every day has been really different. The thing with Marseille is that a lot depends on the course you are in,” he said.

In a similar line, Jean-Baptiste Bernaz, a native of Fréjus (140 kilometers east of Marseille), chose to highlight the topographic aspects of the headquarters, explaining that it “offers a wide range of possibilities” because it is “influenced by the city, the mountains, even the sunny climate of the region”. In turn, he admitted that the conditions are “very difficult to predict”. Marseille, for the time being, is not suffering from the heat wave that penetrates eastern France and much of Europe.

In addition to hosting the 10 yachting events and contemplating the sacred fire before any other French city, Marseille will embody a significant participation in both football competitions during the Games, since 10 of the 58 matches between men’s and women’s competitions will be played at the Vélodrome stadium.