IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Two-time Olympic champion Nikki McCray-Penson loses battle with breast cancer

The basketball star was part of Team USA’s current streak of seven consecutive gold medals

Bradley Smith

Por Bradley Smith

16 Jul, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
infobae

The Olympic and basketball world is mourning the loss of gold medalist Nikki McCray-Penson who passed away at the age of 51.

She was a gold medal winner in the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Summer Games, while also starring in the WNBA as well.

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2013, while an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina to fellow Olympic champion Dawn Staley.

“Thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel,” Staley posted on Twitter shortly after her death.

The Tennessee native had 16 years of college basketball coaching experience, including head coaching positions at Mississippi State University and Old Dominion University. She stepped aside from coaching in October 2021 to focus on her health.

She was inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. During her nine seasons in the WNBA, she was selected as an All-Star three times.

McCray-Penson is survived by her husband Thomas Penson and their son Thomas Jr., 10.

“We are heartbroken to hear this news,” said Indiana Fever General Manager Lin Dunn. “Nikki was a part of our first Fever playoff team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

Temas Relacionados

Nikki McCray-PensonBasketballUnited States

Recent Articles

Two-time Olympic champion Nikki McCray-Penson loses battle with breast cancer

The basketball star was part of Team USA’s current streak of seven consecutive gold medals
Two-time Olympic champion Nikki McCray-Penson loses battle with breast cancer

The return of another star: Gabrielle Douglas aims for Paris 2024

The London 2012 Olympic champion is making her comeback after nine years of retirement and dreams of competing in the next Games. The North American gymnast announced the news on her social media.
The return of another star: Gabrielle Douglas aims for Paris 2024

The IOC will not invite Russia and Belarus to Paris 2024 and will define the athletes’ situation “in due course”

On July 26, one year before the Olympic Games, the IOC will carry out the protocol ceremony of inviting each National Committee to participate in Paris 2024. It will not do so with Russia or Belarus. “If for that we have to renounce the homeland and betray it, it's not in our interest,” they replied.
The IOC will not invite Russia and Belarus to Paris 2024 and will define the athletes’ situation “in due course”

The eSports Dilemma: Igniting the Olympic Flame with Digital Innovation

The eSports Dilemma: Igniting the Olympic Flame with Digital Innovation

Semenya, after the support at the Strasbourg Court: “Justice has spoken, but this is only the beginning”

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found that the two-time Olympic champion of the 800 meters suffered discrimination and an attack on her private life by the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), and concluded that “she has not enjoyed sufficient institutional and procedural guarantees in Switzerland to allow her claims to be effectively examined”.
Semenya, after the support at the Strasbourg Court: “Justice has spoken, but this is only the beginning”
MÁS NOTICIAS