Two-time Olympic champion Nikki McCray-Penson loses battle with breast cancer

The Olympic and basketball world is mourning the loss of gold medalist Nikki McCray-Penson who passed away at the age of 51.

She was a gold medal winner in the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Summer Games, while also starring in the WNBA as well.

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2013, while an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina to fellow Olympic champion Dawn Staley.

“Thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel,” Staley posted on Twitter shortly after her death.

The Tennessee native had 16 years of college basketball coaching experience, including head coaching positions at Mississippi State University and Old Dominion University. She stepped aside from coaching in October 2021 to focus on her health.

She was inducted in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. During her nine seasons in the WNBA, she was selected as an All-Star three times.

McCray-Penson is survived by her husband Thomas Penson and their son Thomas Jr., 10.

“We are heartbroken to hear this news,” said Indiana Fever General Manager Lin Dunn. “Nikki was a part of our first Fever playoff team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”