Paris 2024 celebrates LGBTI+ athletes

The emblems of the Olympic Games were dressed in the colors of pride.

The organizers of Paris 2024 launched the House of Pride, with the aim of contributing to the fight against discrimination. “Open games wide open” is the slogan and concept on which Paris 2024 works for each of its decisions. And this motto is not just reduced to a search for post-pandemic reopening, but to something broader that can already be seen in several of its announcements.

Led by the Fier-Play association, in close collaboration with Paris 2024, the House of Pride will be installed in the Parc de la Villette, in the heart of the Games and a short distance from competition venues such as La Chapelle Arena, Stade de France and even La Concorde.

At the launch held on Wednesday in Saint Denis, the Minister of Sports and Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, and the Minister of Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, Isabelle Rome, were present.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee, during the press conference to present the house of pride.

“In Paris 2024, we are convinced that sport changes lives and that it is also a formidable tool for changing mentalities and contributing to the fight against discrimination,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee of the next Games.

As part of the presentation, throughout Wednesday, May 17 and for the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the emblem of Paris 2024 had the colors of the rainbow flag.

As published on the official website of Paris 2024, the House of Pride will be a “safe, identifiable and welcoming” space for everyone: fans, athletes and those who want to approach debate and educate. Its objective is to celebrate LGBTI+ athletesst and ensure their visibility with a program of celebratory, cultural and educational activities during the Games.

Ouvrir Grand les Jeux, c’est faire en sorte que chacune et chacun y soit bienvenu. #17mai pic.twitter.com/M6dAPWKaku — Tony Estanguet - OLY (@TonyEstanguet) May 17, 2023

The initiative will take three forms during the Olympic Games next year: a Central Pride House, a space where the festive, cultural, sports and educational program will be based; a Mobile Pride House, which will travel to different locations, around the city and its surroundings; and finally, there will be a Digital Pride house format, available on smartphones, which aims to make the project a legacy after the Games.