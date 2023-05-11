Paris 2024 is also preparing to offer an unprecedented gourmet experience

Hélène Defrance with Chefs and members of Sodexo at the presentation of the catering plan.

The chefs who will prepare the menus for the Villa and the entire Olympic family in Paris 2024 promised that the food will be “fun, gourmet and healthy”. According to the multinational company that will be in charge of the food logistics of the event, Sodexo, its dishes will come from 80% of “made in France” products and will seek to respect cultural and religious differences, contemplating, among others, the “halal” Muslim rite.

Sodexo, together with the French Olympic medalist Helène Defrance and several prestigious chefs presented this Monday at the Javel docks, on the Seine, the general outlines of the menus for the next Olympic Games and talked about the challenges for the catering team, in a world increasingly concerned with consuming local products in order to reduce the ecological footprint and increase environmental sustainability.

The menus will use seasonal products and a third of the food offered will be of vegetable origin. Sodexo guaranteed at Monday’s conference that all meat, dairy products and eggs will be produced in France.

At the presentation, prestigious chefs cooked and advanced their proposals.

Imported foods, such as bananas and rice, will be organic: “It’s true that some products cannot be brought from the Paris region, but all of them will have a certificate of sustainability,” said Philipp Würz, head of catering in Paris 2024. Würz also promised that the use of plastic bottles will be drastically reduced, since there will be water sources at numerous points for each individual to refill their own bottle.

To define what is going to be eaten, the Paris 2024 organization consulted 200 athletes and 120 organizations -including farmers, chefs, artisans, restaurant owners, catering companies, nutritionists, associations- to define what are the best options for athletes from the 208 countries.

“It’s not just the time when we really fuel our future performances and prepare for the competition from a nutritional point of view, it’s also a time when we regenerate and take a break,” nutritionist Helène Defrance, bronze medalist in sailing in the 470 Class in Rio 2016, explained at the conference.

Regarding the Olympic Village, the main dining room is expected to accommodate 3,500 people per shift. The example of the previous Games will also be followed, as athletes will be able to use “Grab and Go” points, including one dedicated to French cuisine. As is always the case in the Villa, alcohol will not be offered.

Of the 13 million dishes that will be served, 2.2 million will be for athletes, 3.5 for volunteers (about 45,000), 5 million snacks for spectators and 1.8 for the media (26,000 counting photographers, cameramen, staff and journalists).