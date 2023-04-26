IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

America’s oldest living Olympic medalist passes at 101

Herb Douglas was “a champion himself and a champion of others.”

Bradley Smith

Por Bradley Smith

26 Abr, 2023
Herb Douglas won the bronze medal in the long jump at the London 1948 Summer Olympics.
The United States’ oldest living Olympic medalist has passed away in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa. at the age of 101.

Herb Douglas was a track and field star who won the bronze medal in the long jump at the London 1948 Summer Olympics.

University of Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced his passing in a statement.

“He was both a champion himself and a champion of others,” the statement read. “He never hesitated to open doors of opportunity and help people pursue their own success.”

Douglas was born in the Pittsburgh area on March 9, 1922 and would become the first African-American to play college football for the University of Pittsburgh.

Although he was a fine football player, athletics was his calling. Douglas won four collegiate championships in the long jump, and claimed another title in the 100-yard dash. He was runner-up to Willie Steele at the U.S. Olympic Trials, good enough to earn a spot on the 1948 U.S. Olympic team.

In London he would win the bronze medal with a jump of 7.545 meters. Steele won the gold medal with a then-record leap of 7.825 meters. Theo Bruce of Australia took the silver medal.

Herb was inducted into the inaugural Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
“Pitt Athletics is forever indebted to his passion and support,” said University of Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke. “It is so fitting our future indoor track will be named in Herb’s honor, ensuring his name and legacy live on to inspire future Pitt student-athletes.”

Douglas was inducted into the inaugural Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

He is survived by his wife Minerva, daughter and four grandchildren.

