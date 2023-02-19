Mikaela Shiffrin splits with long time coach at World Championships

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 20, 2021 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. with her coach before her second run in the Women's Slalom REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

In a surprising turn of events, Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin parted ways with her long-time head coach Mike Day. Even more surprising was the timing as it came during the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in France.

“After working with Mike Day for seven seasons, I’ve decided to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career,” Shiffrin said in a statement.

Although Shiffrin’s decision was to end the partnership at the end of the season, Day decided to leave France immediately.

Day spoke with Olympics.com in Meribel, France and said he and Shiffrin didn’t always agree on everything, but seemed surprise by the sudden ousting.

“I think disagreements are part of any long-term relationship between a coach and an athlete,” he said. “I don’t think it’s something regular, but I think it’s the only way to grow.”

He added, “I think if we were constantly agreeing on everything within our team, then, you know, I don’t think we would be getting better.”

Silver medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates with her World Cup medals on the podium during the ceremony for the Women's Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger.

Shiffrin was able to eliminate all distractions and claimed her 13th World Championship medal by claiming gold in the giant slalom, her first world title in the event. She became only the fourth female skier to win world titles in four different disciplines. The American has four gold medals in slalom, one in Super-G and one in combined.

Although Day was likely already back home when she crossed the finish line, Shiffrin didn’t let his absence go unnoticed.

“One thing I really want to say is just, ‘thank you’ to Mike for seven years. He’s been such an integral part of my team and being there to support me through some of the most incredible moments in my career and some of the most challenging moments of my career and also my life,” she said as she tried to hold back tears.

Shiffrin has yet to name a new coach according to her publicist. Her assistant coach Mark Mitter, U.S. Ski Team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic and others will fill the void for the remainder of the season.