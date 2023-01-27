LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Sanctions against Russia: UEFA announced that the Super Cup will not be played in Kazan

The Champions League and Europa League champions will not meet in Kazan, as planned, due to sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. UEFA announced that the final will be played in Athens, Greece, on August 16.

27 de Enero de 2023
Real Madrid champion of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid champion of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup

As part of the sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine in February of last year, UEFA announced that the European Super Cup will not be held in the city of Kazan as scheduled.

The UEFA Executive Committee met in Nyon (Switzerland) and decided that the final between the Champions League and the Europa League champions will be played on August 16 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens, Greece.

UEFA banned the participation of the Russian national team in international tournaments and the same thing happens with clubs, while another of the sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine is that of not being able to organize any competition in its territory.

For this same reason, as happened now with the Super Cup, the Champions League final that was due to be held last year in Saint Petersburg ended up being held in the city of Paris.

After learning of UEFA’s decision to modify the venue of the European Super Cup, the Russian Football Union (RFU) responded: “It was expected”.

“The decision to move the Kazan Super Cup in the context of the exclusion of our clubs and national teams from international competitions was expected and has nothing to do with sports,” the RFU told the Sport-Express newspaper.

In addition, the RFU assured that “we are currently focusing our efforts on the return of Russian football to the international competition system”.

UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.
One of the biggest concerns of the Russian Football Union involves qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Today, Russia cannot participate in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup due to the UEFA ban and analyzed the possibility of playing them in Asia. The national team could no longer be present at the 2022 Qatar World Cup because he was eliminated when he was due to play the Repechage.

The chance to leave UEFA (an unprecedented event) to join the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) did not advance and from Russia they say that they will continue working to return to the European competitions.

