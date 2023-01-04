A year full of World Cups and key for Paris 2024:12 months of pure sport are coming

Loaded calendar of sporting events for 2023.

With more than 30 World Cups and Games in different regions, 2023 is full of attractions and will be a key year in search of securing a place or scoring important points in the ranking for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It will be 12 months of pure sport.

Handball will be the protagonist at the start and end of the year: from January 12 to 29, men will play the World Cup organized jointly by Poland and Sweden, while women will play from November 30 to December 17 in Poland, Sweden and Denmark. The champions will be at the Olympic Games.

Denmark world champion in Egypt. Niklas Landin, captain, lifts the Cup.

Field hockey, in this case with no places at stake for Paris 2024, will also be the protagonist this month of January with the men’s World Cup that will take place from 13 to 29 in India.

Meanwhile, after the title that the Argentine National Team won at the close of last year in Qatar, in 2023 it will be the turn of the women’s football world cup: Australia and New Zealand will host from July 20 to August 20.

The United States became champion in the World Cup in France

Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines will host the Men’s Basketball World Cup from August 25 to September 10. The tournament will distribute seven places for Paris 2024: two for Europe and America, while Africa, Asia and Oceania will have one place. Another big event will take place in France: from September 8 to October 28, the Rugby World Cup will be held.

Water sports will have their big event at the World Cup in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14 to 30. There will be places at stake for artistic swimming (three per team), diving (12 individual), open water (three by gender), water polo (champion and runner-up) and swimming (by brands); meanwhile, in Budapest, Hungary, athletics will have its World Cup from August 19 to 27 and athletes will have the opportunity to achieve the minimum mark to be in the Olympic Games.

Armand Duplantis at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon.

The other World Cups that will have direct places for Paris 2024 will be Surf (El Salvador, from May 30 to June 7); Triathlon (Hamburg, Germany, July 15 and 16); Archery (Berlin, Germany, July 28 to August 6); Climbing (Bern, Switzerland, from August 1 to 12); Cycling (Glasgow, Scotland, from August 3 to 13); Sailing (The Hague, The Netherlands, from August 10 to 20); Sport shooting (Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (from August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (Rhythmic Gymnastics) (Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (Rhythmic Gymnastics) (Rhythmic Gymnastics) (Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (Rhythmic Gymnastics) (Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14 to 31); Rhythmic Gymnastics (August 14 to 31) Valencia, Spain, from August 21 to 27) and Modern Pentathlon (Bath, England, August 22).

There will also be standings in the Speed Canoeing World Championships (Duisburg, Germany, from 23 to 27 August); Rowing (Belgrade, Serbia, from September 3 to 10); Wrestling (venue to be defined, from September 16 to 24); Canoeing Slalom (London, England, from September 19 to 24); Breaking (Leuven, Belgium, from September 22 to 24); Artistic Gymnastics (Antwerp, Belgium, October 29 to 8); Beach Volleyball (Tlaxcala, Mexico, from October 6 to 15) and Gymnastics (Trampoline) and Gymnastics (Trampoline) Birmingham, England, from November 9th to 12th).

In addition to the World Cups, another event that will grant important places for the Olympic Games will be the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, which will take place from October 20 to November 5 and will have the possibility of directly qualifying Paris 2024 in 21 sports: Handball, Boxing, Breaking, Diving, Horseback Riding (training, full event and jumping) Sport climbing, Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics, Field Hockey, Artistic Swimming, Modern Pentathlon, Water Polo, Surfing, Tennis, Table Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting Sports, Archery and Sailing.

This busy 2023 will also have the European Games in Krakow (Poland), the Asian Games in Hangzhou (China), the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador and the African Games in Accra (Ghana).