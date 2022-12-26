FIA prohibits pilots from protesting and demonstrating support for political, religious or personal causes

Lewis Hamilton, a multiple Formula 1 champion with strong militancy. It was through his shirt, but also through the graphic on his helmet or by resting his knee on the ground that he lent all his support to the “Black Lives Matter” movement during different Grand Prix.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) decided to prohibit drivers from demonstrating without prior authorization on political, religious or personal matters, whether through public statements, gestures, inscriptions, designs on clothing and helmets, or any other form that would be considered a form of protest.

The measure crystallized in the latest update of the new International Sports Code and will enter into force as of January 1, 2023. The renewed article 12.2.1.n alludes to positions that “significantly violate the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA by virtue of its Statutes”, although it does not explain whether the sanctions for those who violate it will be economic, sporting or other.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the active driver with the greatest involvement in various movements (mainly that of “Black Lives Matter”) and challenging the FIA on several occasions, has not yet publicly commented on this regulatory change. Nor was the reaction of Sebastian Vettel, who retired from official competition in 2022, who faced sanctions from the FIA for taking part in several cases.

In 2021, Sebastian Vettel was punished for displaying clothing and a mask in support of the LGBT community during the Hungarian Grand Prix, a country that at that time had passed a law that prohibits the promotion of homosexuality and sex change among minors.

The decision of the FIA to punish all conduct labeled as protest occurs in a global context crossed by the case of the Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, sentenced to death after explicitly supporting the struggle of women in his country, and immediately after a FIFA World Cup in which the limited freedoms of the LGBT community stood out as an axis of debate throughout the competition.

The Formula 1 calendar in 2023 will open for the third consecutive year in Bahrain, on March 5, a fortnight before the start of 2022. In the Kingdom of the Persian Gulf, pre-season tests will also take place between February 23 and 25.