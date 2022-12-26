LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Lunes 26 de Diciembre de 2022
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

FIA prohibits pilots from protesting and demonstrating support for political, religious or personal causes

In its new International Sports Code, the mother Federation of Motorsports stipulates that demonstrations must obtain their prior consent in order to take place and does not clarify the type of sanction it will impose if they violate the rule.

Joaquin Arias

Por

Joaquin Arias
26 de Diciembre de 2022
Lewis Hamilton, a multiple Formula 1 champion with strong militancy. It was through his shirt, but also through the graphic on his helmet or by resting his knee on the ground that he lent all his support to the “Black Lives Matter” movement during different Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, a multiple Formula 1 champion with strong militancy. It was through his shirt, but also through the graphic on his helmet or by resting his knee on the ground that he lent all his support to the “Black Lives Matter” movement during different Grand Prix.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) decided to prohibit drivers from demonstrating without prior authorization on political, religious or personal matters, whether through public statements, gestures, inscriptions, designs on clothing and helmets, or any other form that would be considered a form of protest.

The measure crystallized in the latest update of the new International Sports Code and will enter into force as of January 1, 2023. The renewed article 12.2.1.n alludes to positions that “significantly violate the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA by virtue of its Statutes”, although it does not explain whether the sanctions for those who violate it will be economic, sporting or other.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the active driver with the greatest involvement in various movements (mainly that of “Black Lives Matter”) and challenging the FIA on several occasions, has not yet publicly commented on this regulatory change. Nor was the reaction of Sebastian Vettel, who retired from official competition in 2022, who faced sanctions from the FIA for taking part in several cases.

In 2021, Sebastian Vettel was punished for displaying clothing and a mask in support of the LGBT community during the Hungarian Grand Prix, a country that at that time had passed a law that prohibits the promotion of homosexuality and sex change among minors.
In 2021, Sebastian Vettel was punished for displaying clothing and a mask in support of the LGBT community during the Hungarian Grand Prix, a country that at that time had passed a law that prohibits the promotion of homosexuality and sex change among minors.

The decision of the FIA to punish all conduct labeled as protest occurs in a global context crossed by the case of the Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, sentenced to death after explicitly supporting the struggle of women in his country, and immediately after a FIFA World Cup in which the limited freedoms of the LGBT community stood out as an axis of debate throughout the competition.

The Formula 1 calendar in 2023 will open for the third consecutive year in Bahrain, on March 5, a fortnight before the start of 2022. In the Kingdom of the Persian Gulf, pre-season tests will also take place between February 23 and 25.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Formula 1Lewis HamiltonSebastian VettelFIA

Recent Articles

FIA prohibits pilots from protesting and demonstrating support for political, religious or personal causes

In its new International Sports Code, the mother Federation of Motorsports stipulates that demonstrations must obtain their prior consent in order to take place and does not clarify the type of sanction it will impose if they violate the rule.

FIA prohíbe a los pilotos las protestas y demostraciones de apoyo a causas políticas, religiosas o personales

En su nuevo Código Deportivo Internacional, la Federación madre del automovilismo estipula que las manifestaciones deberán obtener su consentimiento previo para poder realizarse y no aclara el tipo de sanción que impondrá en caso de violar la regla.

Mikaela Shiffrin wins again and moves closer to all-time win mark

The American ski legend now has 77 World Cup wins, just five shy of Vonn’s record

History: Men will be able to participate in artistic swimming in Paris 2024

The IOC approved World Aquatics to allow men to join the teams at the next Olympic Games, something that was only reserved for women.

Histórico: Los hombres podrán participar en natación artística en París 2024

El COI le aprobó a World Aquatics que en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos dos varones podrán integrar los equipos, hasta el momento solo reservado para mujeres.
MAS NOTICIAS