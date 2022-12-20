Qatar, an exotic host with an investment record and 64 games in a single city

Argentina's Diego Maradona (C) fights for the ball against Cameroon's Victor Ndip Akem (L) and Benjamin Massing (R) during the 1990 World cup football match between Argentina and Cameroon on June 8, 1990 in Milan. (Photo by Daniel GARCIA / AFP)

The timeline of the venues of the FIFA world championships over the past 30 years offers, perhaps, a casual but really interesting cut.

Between 1990 and 2006 the tournaments were played in Italy, the United States, France, Japan/South Korea and Germany. In all cases and without exception, nations that we can pigeonhole in a scenario of sporting and/or socio-economic powers. Then, in 2010 it was South Africa, in 2014 it was Brazil, in 2018 it was Russia; now Qatar. Suddenly, the great gem of world football, and certainly the most profitable product of all sports, went from a mainstream to an expanded BRICS stage. This is not a value judgment, but a description.

Always leaving the door open to chance, it’s hard not to think of a change of scenery linked to the refusal of certain cities and certain countries to spend an enormous amount of money —in many cases, from the contributions of neighbors through their taxes—on the construction of large stadiums and on the development of a scenario that, as soon as the last action is over, vanishes as if it were a circus that leaves the town.

FILE PHOTO: Overview of the Soccer City stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Notice: in 2010, that change of command began in the elections of headquarters in charge of FIFA and, for more than a decade, the organization - and the costs - of the competitions were left in the hands of countries that, either are far from being economic powers or are not part of the football elite itself. Brazil could be considered the exception. However, even today, details of how close the so-called Odebrecht Scandal went from the holding of mega-competitions ten years ago are still lacking. In 2011, Roma joined Boston and Hamburg as contenders who refused to host the 2024 games. A year later it was Madrid’s turn. In 2013, Oslo did the same on the way to the 2022 Winter Games. Oslo, the capital of the most successful nation in the winter rings!!!

It is just a list that has the value of coinciding with times when FIFA began to look for alternative ways in which it had adequate conditions to offer a fabulous sporting and infrastructure spectacle, while at the same time running into the least amount of objections so as not to reduce the volume of profits even a little. An interesting detail in this regard. Qatar 2022 managed to win the final battle over alcohol consumption in stadiums, which surely affected FIFA’s historic link with a North American brewer. In 2014, in Brazil, the local government explained to the soccer leaders that, by a law of Congress, the sale of alcohol in the stands was also prohibited. After not so difficult negotiations, that law was suspended during the month of competitions and, finally, there was no longer a supply of one brand, but two of beer throughout the Maracaná ring and other Brazilian stadiums.

The saga of alternative roads in the ball business seems to have ended with the Qatari adventure, an undisputed sporting success, beyond questions related to the time of the year of the competition and a prevailing temperature that, oddly enough, ended up forcing us to get unexpected coats so as not to have a bad cold by the quarterfinals.

In reality, what follows is yet another example of how difficult it is to convince a single government to have so many resources for a business that, almost without exception, is for FIFA; sometimes, inversely proportional to the loss it implies for the organizing state. (Keep in mind that not too many countries sit on a mountain of gas like the one that lives in this Middle Eastern nation).

The World Cup will take place in three countries simultaneously for the first time: Canada, Mexico and the United States

In 2026, FIFA will land in the United States, but in partnership with Mexico and Canada. And the most important pre-candidacies so far for 2030 only show Morocco in solitude. Then, Spain arrived associated with Portugal, Saudi Arabia with Egypt and Greece, and Argentina with Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

Who could dare to present to its citizens a budget like that of the world cup in Qatar, which, between official and unofficial versions such as that of Forbes magazine, involved a disbursement of up to 220.000 million dollars?

Beyond the complexity of the issue, the IOC hasn’t had a hard time on it: the Tokyo-Paris-Los Angeles-Brisbane axis makes it clear that, for the time being, it hasn’t been necessary to dig so deep to reach the destination.

For the rest, after the last match, each and every one of the questions that were made, rather than the organization, to issues as delicate as the deaths of immigrants who worked in the construction of stadiums, the obvious lack of equality between men and women and the rejection of everything that vindicates the LGTBIQ+ community will reappear in the foreground. From the other sidewalk, the bright side of the moon will stand out, in which the extraordinary and unrepeatable peculiarity of allowing us to watch all the games within the same urban space stands out.

Meanwhile, Qatar will leave Paris with a mix between legacy and challenge: smoothly organizing the first post-pandemic Olympic game without restrictions on the presence of spectators, those external and necessary protagonists who are the ones who pose the challenge of security.