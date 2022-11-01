Not just a flags affair

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

It’s not just a question of flags. But it is also a matter of flags.

Neither FIFA, nor the WHO, nor the ILO are able to bring together representatives from so many nations. Not even the UN, with 193 member states and 2 observer states, can reach the 206 flags represented at each Olympic game.

Too often, we journalists are fascinated by the idea of establishing that things happen for only one reason. Especially, if that was “our” reason. Far from that, everyday life strives to be multi-causal. However, considering that the strongest motive for graphing the power of Olympism lies in its ability to gather even more flags than the United Nations, it still has a scent of romanticism worthy of the (presumed) origins of these competitions.

From the United States and France, the pioneers of 1894, to Kosovo and South Sudan, officially incorporated in 2014 and 2015 respectively, for the people of the IOC there are few more obvious signs of their ecumenical power than the inclusion of as many origins as possible. Without ignoring what is probably the most emblematic achievement in this regard, which is the creation of the Refugee team.

Refugee Olympic Team (IOC)

By the way, I suspect that for many of us it must be overwhelming to see how citizens from such dissimilar places -generally, very far from home - are able to sublimate those disciplines that we practice so precariously. Let us never forget -especially us journalists- the phrase that golf is a game that very few turn into a sport. Replace “golf” with the discipline that suits you best.

In times of pandemic, while viewers around the planet had resigned themselves to paying attention to their televisions every evening of announcements of infections and deaths, Tokyo 2020 (or 2021, or 2020 +1, whatever you prefer) was a powerful light of life at the end of the tunnel. Whether it was the final of the 100 meters butterfly, a group stage in fencing or the premiere of skateboarding or surfing, billions of people understood that getting back together was beginning to be possible. So, with so many people from so many different places invading Japan, why wouldn’t we dream of, soon, reconnecting with our affections without fearing the consequences of the pandemic?

I suppose at some point I’ll tell you when and how I started this One Way Ticket, of what it means to be inoculated by the Rings virus. For the time being, I assure you of my certainty that this wonderful illness is forever.

Japanese air force's aerobatic team Blue Impulse draws Olympic rings in the sky at the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, over the captial in Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo October 10, 1964. Picture taken October 10, 1964. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

Eternal or current heroes. Unknown representatives of countries we didn’t know about and even several that compete on behalf of places that maps don’t even consider nations. It doesn’t matter. What counts here is that, from the first to the last day of competitions, we all have some enthusiasm going around our spirit.

Let’s emphasize the “first to the last day” thing: before and after there are too many things that, to the fans, make us uncomfortable, annoyed and angry. As if a part of the sports leadership were determined to dilute all that magic that turns sports into an incomparable and, at times, underestimated activity.

I admit that my conclusions about why the Olympic Games hypnotize us in such a way are somewhat confusing. I mean, they don’t exactly look like conclusions. But, like so many passions in life, they are things that are felt more than thought.

Indeed. I am absolutely convinced that our lives would not be the same if, by the time we say goodbye to Paris 2024, we did not have Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon.