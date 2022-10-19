Kanjuruhan stadium - site of deadly stampede - to be demolished

Hindu people take part in the ritual tradition of Pangruwating Bumi Kanjuruhan at Kanjuruhan Stadium to pray for the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya?Surabaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.

In response to the tragic incident that happened at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said the facility would be demolished and rebuilt according to FIFA standards.

“Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang ... we will demolish it and rebuild according to FIFA standards,” he said.

In a meeting with Gianni Infantino, President Widodo reviewed significant changes as to how the sport will be managed in Indonesia. With the country set to host the Under-20 World Cup next year, Jokowi said FIFA’s first priority is fan safety.

The excessive use of tear gas which sparked a stampede killing over 130 spectators, including 40 minors was in clear violation of crowd control measures outlined by FIFA.

“We agreed to thoroughly transform Indonesian soccer,” Every aspect of preparation ... needs to be based on FIFA standards,” said President Widodo.

Infantino concurred: “This is a football country, a country where football is a passion for over 100 million people,” he said. “We owe it to them that when they see a match they are safe and secure.”

Fans tried to exit the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java, but locked and blocked exit doors contributed to the crushing stampede which led to many fans succumbing to asphyxiation.

The investigation also pointed out that the stadium was over-capacity and that league officials pushed to have the match held at night to improve the TV ratings between local rivals Persebaya and Arema FC. Authorities had wanted to keep the afternoon start time alluding to possible fan unrest.

CCTV footage is also being sought by team officials as footage from the aftermath has been deleted, hindering the investigation. Many citizens have called for the resignation of Mochamad Iriawan - the head of the Indonesian Football Association.