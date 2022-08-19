Mathias Flückiger provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic Zeranol

FILE - Mathias Flueckiger of Switzerland reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the silver medal during the men’s cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in mountain bike cross country at the European Championships. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Swiss mountain biker champion Mathias Flückiger, who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended ahead of his scheduled competition at the European Championships. His B sample is still pending.

According to Swiss Cycling, Flückiger tested positive for the banned substance, Zeranol, when he competed at the national championships in June. Zeranol is an anabolic agent seen in farming to promote the growth of cattle.

The 33-year-old Flückiger was informed by Swiss anti-doping officials about his positive sample, taken on June 5 during the Swiss Championships in Leysin, Switzerland. A race which saw Flückiger take home the top spot for his team, Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing.

Flückiger was scheduled to race Friday in the UEC MTB European Championships - organized by the sport’s continental governing body, the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC).

Sport Integrity Switzerland said it was investigating the case and would not provide further details while the disciplinary process was ongoing.

Flückiger was most recently in the news after his crash with Swiss teammate Nino Schurter on the last lap of their home race in Lenzerheide. The two racers were on the way to what would have been a double victory.



