Rafael Nadal suffers abdominal rupture and withdraws from Wimbledon

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal walks off the court after winning his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The best Spanish tennis player in history and one of the best in the world, Rafael Nadal, withdrew from the Wimbledon tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Nadal called a press conference on Thursday night in London to make the announcement in two stages, first answering questions from the English reporters and then from the Spanish.

“I have an abdominal tear... an injury with the risk of getting worse if I continued playing,” began his explanation, the native of Palma de Mallorca, Olympic champion in Beijing 2008 and doubles in Rio 2016. He did not attend Tokyo 2020.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference after withdrawing from his semi-final match Joe Toth/Pool via REUTERS

“I’ve been thinking about the decision all day, and I’ve come to the conclusion that here at Wimbledon, what counts is winning. For me I think it’s practically impossible to think of winning the two remaining games at this level, with that abdominal tear”, he commented.

“Assuming I win tomorrow, how would I get to the final on Sunday?” he asked. “Logic leads me to this decision that has cost me a lot right now, but I feel it is the right thing to do,” lamented the tennis player who hoped to win his 23rd Grand Slam.

Nadal has in mind to preserve his physique to reappear at the US Open at the end of August in New York. Despite the recurring injuries he has been suffering, many hope to see him play at the Paris Olympics in two years.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his fourth round match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. REUTERS/Paul Childs

As a result of Nadal’s withdrawal means that the Australian Nick Kyrgios, his presumed next rival, becomes the first finalist, awaiting the winner between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the British Cameron Norrie match. This is the sixth time in Nadal’s career that he has said goodbye to a tournament before taking to the court.

Nadal appeared at Wimbledon after undergoing treatment for an old injury to his left foot (Müller-Weiss syndrome) that he has been suffering from since 2005, and which worsened in May on the clay in Rome.

Last March, a rib injury caused him to suffer in the final that he lost to the talented American Taylor Fritz during the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, California.

Yesterday he faced Fritz again, and beat him in a tough match despite the visible pain. This Thursday the Spanish press announced that he had a seven millimeter abdominal tear.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal during practice REUTERS/Matthew Childs

On the morning of this Thursday, Nadal practiced for about 45 minutes with the confidence that he could recover, but reality was stronger than desire. Nadal, 36, was trying to win Wimbledon for the third time and the first time since 2010.



