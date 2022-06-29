FINA Athletes’ Committee election results announced

BUDAPEST (29 June 2022) – FINA has today announced its inaugural elected Athletes’ Committee for the 2022-2026 period, following a ceremony on the sidelines of the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022.

The gender and discipline-balanced Athletes’ Committee, made up of athletes from swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming, will play a major role in ensuring that all voices are at the heart of aquatics are heard and represented equally.

“Athletes are the heartbeat of aquatics. There is no sport without athletes. This is why I am so proud to be part of these historic elections today. With equal gender representation and athletes from all six continents across all disciplines, I have no doubt that those elected will strengthen and promote the athletes’ voice for the benefit of the entire aquatics community,” said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

“Today marks another significant step forward for both FINA and all aquatics athletes. The Athletes’ Committee will act as a critical link between athletes and FINA. Having the athlete community choose those who represent them in important decisions is critical for the future development of our beloved sport,” said the new FINA Athletes’ Committee Chair Alia Atkinson.

During the ceremony, Alia Atkinson (JAM) and Jack Laugher (GBR) were confirmed as the new FINA Athletes’ Committee Chair and Vice-Chair respectively. The full elected FINA Athletes’ Committee for the 2022-2026 period is as follows:

FINA Athletes’ Committee Chair - Alia Atkinson (JAM)

FINA Athletes’ Committee Vice-Chair - Jack Laugher (GBR)

Artistic Swimming

Diving

High Diving

Open Water

Swimming

Water Polo