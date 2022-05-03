Olympic silver medalist ‘Pocket Rocketman’ recovering after open heart surgery





Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Men's Keirin - Medal Ceremony - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 8, 2021. Silver medallist Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia reacts. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Malaysian cyclist Azizulhasni Awang, who was a silver medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says he has been given a ‘second chance in life’ after his recent open-heart surgery.

“In my case this year I was really given a second chance by Allah to still celebrate this glorious day, God willing,” he said in a tweet during the Eid festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

The 34-year old Azizulhasni had surgery to correct an anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery, a congenital abnormality.

Azizulhasni will not be able to participate in the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, due to his recovery, but says he is going for gold in Paris 2024.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Cycling - Track - Men's Keirin - Gold Final - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 8, 2021. Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia and Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname react after the race. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

He had complained of chest pains in February and was operated on in Australia late last month.

Azizulhasni consulted Malaysia’s National Sports Institute Chief Executive, Ahmad Faedzal Ramli, for a second opinion and it was decided he should have the surgery as quickly as possible.

“This heart condition is very rare and the specialist in Australia had advised him to undergo corrective heart surgery, as otherwise the risk of cardiac arrest was very high,” Ramli said.

Azizulhasni is famously known as the “Pocket Rocketman” due to his small-size and explosive power. He is the first and only Malaysian cyclist to win a medal at the Olympics.

He took home bronze in the men’s keirin at Rio 2016, and said in a tweet on Monday that 2022 has been a “roller coaster” ride.

“There are times when it’s like getting a big blow that makes me fall down with my tongue stuck out.”