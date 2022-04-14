Peru will host 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Women's 200m Backstroke Semi-Finals - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 26, 2019. Kaylee McKeown of Australia competes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The World Junior Swimming Championships are heading back to the capital city of Lima, Peru for the second time the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) announced on Thursday. Lima also played host to the world’s top junior swimmers in 2011.

It will mark the third time the event has been held in South America, with Rio de Janeiro playing host to the first edition in 2006.

The World Junior Swimming Championships are for girls age 14-17 and boys age 15-18. The event was originally scheduled for 2021, but had to be rescheduled for 2022 when the Tokyo 2020 Games were delayed a year by the pandemic. FINA will not extend the age eligibility for any athletes who have now aged out of the event due

The 2022 event was originally scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia but was withdrawn after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The World Junior Swimming Championships will take place August 30 to September 4.

