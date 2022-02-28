Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden won’t play Russia in upcoming World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 General view of the trophy as France celebrate after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The soccer federations of the Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden have all said they refuse to play Russia in any upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Russia was set to face Poland on March 24 with the winner of that match hosting either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a spot in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and players of the national team agreed it’s not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue,” said the Football Association of the Czech Republic. “We all want the war to end as soon as possible.”

The football associations of the three countries have urged FIFA to not hold any World Cup playoff match in Russia.

FIFA has yet to make a decision on the matches scheduled for March 24 and 29.

In a statement FIFA said, “Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”