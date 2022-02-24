FIFA releases statement condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

Foto de archivo del logo de la FIFA en su sede en Zurich Nov 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

World football’s governing body FIFA released a statement which condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts,” the statement read. “Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. FIFA also continues to express its solidarity to the people affected by this conflict.”

FIFA further said they are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and will provide updates regarding any football matters, including FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, as needed.

The FIFA Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party.