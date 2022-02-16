Russian Olympic Committee assures that Valieva has “no health problems” after missing last press conference

FILE PHOTO: President of the Olympic Committee of Russia Stanislav Pozdnyakov attends a meeting of the Sports Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

The president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, clarified that figure skater Kamila Valieva has no health problems.

Pozdnyakov’s statements to TASS came after Russian press officials said that Valieva did not attend the press conference at the end of her final elimination round on Tuesday “because of health problems.” They commented that because of this it was decided to send her directly to the Olympic Village.

Officials did not elaborate on this, but were apparently referring to the athlete’s current emotional state amid the scandal over her positive doping test before the Games began.

On Tuesday, figure skaters presented short programs at the Olympic tournament where Valieva, with 82.16 points, finished top in the preliminary round after two minutes and 40 seconds of executions to the music “In Memoriam” by Kirill Richter.

“Everything is fine with Kamila and she is preparing for her next performance,” Pozdnyako said.

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 12, 2022. Russian Olympic Committee coach Eteri Tutberidze talks to Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

The Russian is due to reappear on February 17 at the Olympic tournament. On Wednesday afternoon, the Russian star was presented at a training session.

Separately, RIA Novosti asked Valieva’s defense for their opinion regarding the statement of the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart, that the United States can prosecute Russians involved in the situation with the positive doping test of this athlete under the US “Rodchenkov Act”

Lawyer Anna Kozmenko, a partner in the Swiss law firm Schellenberg Wittmer, estimated that, if necessary, she will study the requirements that may be presented in connection with the athlete’s case and determine her position.

Kozmenko defends the interests of the young Russian athlete in the current proceedings.

“We are focusing on Kamila Valieva’s case, the most important thing is that she be allowed to participate in competitions without obstacles. Any other requirements, if they arise, should be carefully studied, and even then a line of defense should be developed,“ the lawyer said about Tygart’s comments to Reuters.

The “Rodchenkov Act”, passed in 2020, allows US courts to impose criminal sentences for doping in events involving US athletes. It is named after Grigory Rodchenkov, former director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and whistleblower of a state doping program in Russia that has been denied by President Vladimir Putin.

Under the law, people with outstanding U.S. warrants could be arrested if they travel to countries with extradition treaties with the United States, Jim Walden, Rodchenkov’s lawyer, who helped draft the law, told Reuters.

