Ukrainian skeleton athlete sends message of peace from Beijing as tensions continue to heat up back home

2022 Beijing Olympics - Skeleton - Men's Official Training - National Sliding Centre, Beijing, China - February 8, 2022. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine in action during training. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Ukrainian skeleton athlete won’t face any reprimand from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after displaying an anti-war sign to the cameras.

Vladyslav Heraskevych held up a small sign after his first run with the message “No War in Ukraine” written in English. The sign was printed on blue and yellow paper which matches the Ukrainian flag. He only displayed the sign after his first run, and not his second.

Vladyslav Heraskevych displays sign of peace after first run in Beijing

“It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war,” Heraskevych said. “I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace.”

There was some speculation his gesture may have violated Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter which states, in part, “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” However, the IOC considers Heraskevych’s sign a non-issue.

“This was a general call for peace. For the IOC, the matter is closed,” said an IOC representative.

Tensions are extremely high in the Ukraine as Russia is amassing over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, giving rise to fears an invasion is imminent.

The Olympic Truce calls for a cease fire of all hostilities during the Games.

“I hope the Olympics will support me in this situation. Nobody wants war,” said Heraskevych. “I hope it helps make peace in our country.”

