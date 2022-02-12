Real snow finally arrives at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ski Jumping - Men's Large Hill Individual Trial for Competition - National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 12, 2022. Snow is swept at a hotel complex near the venue before the event. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The forecast calls for the mercury to drop and precipitation to rise around the competition venues in use for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. AccuWeather said their forecasters predicted the accumulation of a few inches of snow over the weekend.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman stated, “a wave of cold, Siberian air is expected to push into the Olympic venues this weekend, accompanied by some snow.”

It’s odd for natural snow to be headline news at the Winter Olympics, but then again there hasn’t been much falling snow to see at this edition of the Games, except in the graphics used by Olympic Broadcasting Systems (OBS).

As reported by Around the Rings, Beijing 2022 marks the first time Olympic athletes will compete almost entirely on artificial snow. The host city and surrounding communities hosting the Winter Olympics generally experience arid climates in the winter.

However, that may change over the weekend as the higher altitude venues in use could see up to a half a foot of snow fall.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Women's Training - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 12, 2022. Stands are seen empty and with snow during training REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Shu Wen, deputy director of maintenance services at the Genting Snow Park, told Reuters, “according to the weather forecast, we’re expecting a blizzard today and tomorrow, and heavy snow. This situation happens frequently in our snow venue operations. We have a professional, top-tier team to make sure all goes well.”

The powdery precipitate can be managed, sculpted when needed, or even removed. Elite athletes can adapt to changing snow conditions, and small schedule changes can be initiated to compensate for complications arising from the white substance. However, one force of nature that can’t be tailor-made or controlled for the Winter Olympics is the wind.

Wind has already forced the outright postponement of one event on the schedule during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. High winds forced the men’s downhill in alpine skiing to be postponed for a day after it was deemed too risky to contest the event om it’s originally scheduled date and time.

AccuWeather’s forecasters believe there will be an increase in windy conditions over the weekend, but that wind gusts should stay below the threshold that forced the postponement of the men’s downhill.

Shu alluded to the possibility of strong winds when speaking with Reuters. He stated, “this year, we are all set in our mountain venue team with additional machinery and manpower to ensure that we can face any strong winds situations that we can encounter, that at any time we can ensure the normal progress of our events.”

