Covid-19 cases connected to the Winter Olympics decline from worst spike as the second week of the Games begins

A medial worker, wearing a full body suit as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks to a testing station in a hotel inside the closed loop at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Covid-19 testing numbers released by the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have continued the trend of decreased positive cases in recent days. The numbers are a far cry from the fears of rampant spreading that dominated the psyche of the Olympic movement heading into Beijing.

Data compiled by the New York Times shows that the number of confirmed daily Covid-19 cases peaked on February 2, two days before the opening ceremony. Case numbers have steadily gone down, or at least stabilized, in the past week. It is likely a reflection of the rigorous regimen of daily testing, and the strict countermeasures taken against the virus within the closed-loop management system.

Nonetheless, some athletes have still had their athletic pursuits upended by the virus. Vincent Zhou tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his performance in the team event, thus ruling him out of the men’s singles. In a video posted to social media, he stated, “it’s pretty unreal that of all the people, it would happen to myself.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 6, 2022. Vincent Zhou of the United States in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Zhou added, “and that’s not just because I’m still processing this turn of events, but also because I have been doing everything in my power to stay free of covid since the start of the pandemic.”

Numerous other athletes have their participation cancelled, training suspended, and Olympic experience marred by a positive test for Covid-19. According to the New York Times, 498 accredited individuals, including 180 athletes and team officials, have tested positive for Covid-19.

There were fears before the 2022 Winter Olympics began that the virus would wreak havoc in the winter multi-sport event in the Chinese capital. However, those fears seem to remain worst case concerns for the time being.