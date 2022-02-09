Australian Katie Parker cleared for competition following back-to-back negative PCR tests

Australian Alpine skier Katie Parker is poised to make her Olympic debut after consecutive PCR test results came back negative.

The 23-year-old Aussie had previously been ruled out the women’s giant slalom after she tested positive upon her arrival in Beijing. However, after self-isolating overnight in a hotel in Zhangjiakou, Parker will now compete with two runs in the women’s slalom.

“We are thrilled for her after a very difficult ride. It’s a big ask for her today to step up to this level of competition off the back of this whole experience, but she has shown incredible mental toughness and determination,” said Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut.

Her late arrival in China was due to her ongoing positive tests in the U.S. But after passing protocols for travel, she boarded the plane hopeful to make the women’s slalom on Monday.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Run 1 - National Alpine Skiing Centre, Yanqing district, Beijing, China - February 9, 2022. Kathryn Parker of Australia in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

“She stepped onto that plane knowing there was a real possibility she may be positive at the other end, but here we are this morning waking up to news that further testing has come in negative,” said Lipshut.

“We had alerted the Medical Expert Panel of a potential submission, the process now allows for her to take her place at the start line.”

“We wish her all the very best today. She will become an Olympian and we are delighted that this dream can come alive,” Lipshut concluded.

The International Olympic Committee has a lower test threshold by which some athletes have returned positive tests at the airport - even after passing their home country travel requirements.