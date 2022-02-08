“Keep your head held high” — Outpouring of support for Vincent Zhou from former U.S. champions

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 6, 2022. Vincent Zhou of the United States in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BEIJING — Former Olympic medalists and U.S. champions rallied around Vincent Zhou, the American figure skater forced to withdraw from the Beijing 2022 men’s singles event Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Olympian struggled to stay composed in an emotional five-minute Instagram video from his isolation hotel Monday night as he announced his withdrawal.

Zhou said he had taken every precaution to stay COVID-19 free.

“I’ve isolated myself so much that the loneliness I’ve felt in the last month or two has been crushing at times,” he said. " The enormity of the situation, just the pain of it all is pretty insane.

But I do recognize that this absolutely does not define me as an athlete, as a person. I am more than just another positive COVID-19 test. I am more than just another face in the crowd.”

By Tuesday morning in China, the video had more than 110,000 views and more than 4,000 comments, including some from luminaries in the skating world who have watched him progress since he was the youngest U.S. intermediate champion at age 10.

Jan 9, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vincent Zhou celebrates after winning a medal during the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“Thinking of you, Vincent,” wrote Michelle Kwan, the two-time Olympic medalist who shares a Chinese heritage with Zhou. “Keep your head held high and get better quickly. As you said, this does not define you. You’ve accomplished so much already and I can’t wait to continue to cheer you on for the years to come.”

Kristi Yamaguchi, the 1992 Olympic gold medalist, said she was “heartbroken” for Zhou. “But you are a warrior and champion AND an Olympic silver medalist. Get healthy and I know from your message that you will be back stronger than ever.”

Brian Boitano, the 1988 Olympic gold medalist wrote, “So sorry Vincent. You are a champ.”

And Johnny Weir, a U.S. Olympian and one of the NBC-TV Olympic commentators said, “You are so admired & appreciated Vincent. Hold your head high.”

Zhou, 21, who was sixth at the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2019 World bronze medalist, tested positive in routine daily testing on Sunday. Later that day, he competed in the team event in the men’s free skate, where he came in third. He popped a planned quadruple jump and gave his performance a B-minus, although he did not complain of any sickness.

U.S. Figure Skating officials said that Zhou was asymptomatic. Team USA went on to win the silver medal Monday, but Zhou could not attend the awards ceremony. He was in isolation, awaiting the results of a test that would either confirm his earlier positive result, or come out negative, which would have cleared him to skate.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Silver Medallists Nathan Chen of the United States, Madison Hubbel of United States, Zachary Donahue of the United States, Vincent Zhou of the United States, Karen Chen of the United States, Brandon Frazier of the United States, Alexa Knierim of the United States and Chock Madison of the United States, and Gold Medallists Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mark Kondratiuk of the Russian Olympic Committee, Anastasia Mishina of the Russian Olympic Committee, Aleksandr Galliamov of the Russian Olympic Committee, Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee and Victoria Sinitsina of the Russian Olympic Committee, and Bronze Medallists Sakamoto Kaori of Japan, Uno Shoma of Japan, Komatsubara Misato of Japan, Koleto Tim of Japan, Miura Riku of Japan, Kihara Ryuichi of Japan, Higuchi Wakaba of Japan and Kagiyama Yuma of Japan celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

While his teammates were still on the ice after the venue awards ceremony, they recorded a video thanking Zhou and telling him they love him.

A U.S. Figure Skating official told Around the Rings that no decision had been made on how Zhou would receive his silver medal. He could possibly receive it at the figure skating gala on February 20, the final day of the Games. After all, he can’t go home due to his positive COVID-19 test result.

Zhou cannot be replaced in the lineup because he has already competed, and alternate Ilia Malinin likely would not have been able to arrive in time.

“I’ve already lost count of the number of times I’ve cried today,” Zhou said. “But I’m happy to say at least one of those times was happy tears. That was when I found out that I became an Olympic silver medalist. And I think that wraps things up nicely on a positive note.”

He is scheduled to compete next month at the World Championships and promised to be back stronger and better.

“This is not the end,” Zhou said. “This is a set up for a bigger comeback.”