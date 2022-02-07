Start of Canada v. ROC women’s hockey game delayed over COVID-19 test results

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group A - Russian Olympic Committee v Canada - Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China - February 7, 2022. Blayre Turnbull of Canada and Anna Shokhina of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny

According to CBC reports, the beginning of the Olympic women’s hockey game between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee team was delayed for about an hour. The reason being the Canadians have not received COVID-19 test results from the Russian team.

The Russians were in isolation in the Olympic Village from Monday to Wednesday, before the Games began, after a large outbreak of COVID-19 affected their team. They were allowed to play their opening group match and beat Switzerland 5-2. Six Russian players, including captain Olga Sosina were in isolation and unable to play.

For their game Monday against Canada, the Russian team had been introduced and were lined up at the blue line at Wukesong Sports Centre, but the Canadian team was nowhere to be found.

Team Canada coach Troy Ryan spoke to the officials and explained why his team wasn’t ready to take the ice.

After about 30 minutes of skating, circling the ice and sitting on the bench the Russian women returned to their dressing room.