American figure skater Vincent Zhou forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 6, 2022. Vincent Zhou of the United States in action. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Two-time Olympian Vincent Zhou of the U.S. has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is out of his final event on Tuesday.

“It’s pretty unreal that of all the people, it would happen to myself,” the 21-year-old figure skater said during an emotional five-minute video he posted.

“And that’s not just because I’m still processing this turn of events, but also because I have been doing everything in my power to stay free of covid since the start of the pandemic.”

“As part of yesterday’s regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive,” said hours earlier a spokesperson from U.S. Figure Skating. “Under the guidance of our medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status.”

For the short program on Tuesday, Zhou would have been eligible to participate if he retested negative. The men’s singles competition was supposed to be his final event at the Games. Zhou replaced three-time world champion Nathan Chen on Sunday as the U.S. team won the silver medal in the team competition. It was Zhou’s first Olympic medal.

The upstart American finished sixth in the men’s program at the PyeongChang 2018 Games, but his second-place finish at the NHK Trophy in November, along with a bronze medal finish at the 2022 U.S. Championships last month in Nashville, Tennessee, had positioned himself as a potential podium challenger in Beijing.