Aussie mixed doubles curling team sees their Olympic dream end quickly due to COVID-19

Australia’s first mixed doubles curling team will see their Olympics come to a premature end due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is currently making arrangements for Tahil Gill and Dean Hewitt to return home after Gill tested positive for COVID-19.

Gill contracted COVID-19 before leaving for Beijing, but she has a series of tests which returned both positive and negative results. The AOC met with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Beijing Organizing Committee, and she was allowed to compete in the Games before she tested positive again.

They played their first match against the United States, a 6-5 win by the Americans, on Wednesday February 2.

“Tahil and Dean have made Australian Winter Olympic history and there were just two matches left on their program,” said Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut. “It’s very disappointing, but we are realistic about the rules and have always accepted them.”

Gill was moved to an isolation hotel and the AOC is looking into arrangements to send them back to Australia rather than remain in Beijing, which is their option to do so.

They will miss their final two matches Sunday and Monday. Games protocol states athletes need to leave China within 48 hours of their last match.

“We are now looking at the requirements for their early departure and returning them to Australia, which we feel is a better option than Tahil remaining in an isolation hotel. We are confirming flights transiting through Singapore and back home to Australia,” Lipshut said.

“They have achieved great things for the sport they love. They will be back and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”

