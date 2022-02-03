“Get the Party Started” — Beijing 2022 competition begins on 2/2/22 with curling matches

2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 - United States v Italy - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 3, 2022. Amos Mosaner of Italy in action. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

BEIJING — A sport measured in “ends” marks the beginning of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Curling opened the Games with four mixed doubles matches Wednesday night. A few hundred spectators — all sitting at least a seat apart — were in the stands at the National Aquatics Center.

“It’s kind of nice to be the first to get the party started,” said Vicky Persinger of the United States, who teamed up with Chris Plys to defeat Australia 6-5 in the round robin.

Beijing is the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics. The historic Games 14 years ago began on 08/08/08, an auspicious date since 8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture. This time it was 02/02/22, with 2 also considered a good number.

Although the Olympics officially span 17 days, starting Friday, the curling schedule is so full that it spills over into the two days before the Opening Ceremony. Curling is contested on 19 days, more than any other sport.

“We talked about half the battle to these Olympics is getting here healthy to the point where we can play,” said Plys.

The famous Water Cube from 2008 has been renamed the Ice Cube, but still puts on an evening light show to showcase its multi-colored bubbles. The 50-meter pool where Michael Phelps won a record eight gold medals was drained, then a floor was built on scaffolding with concrete blocks.

FILE PHOTO: Staff members are seen outside the National Aquatics Center, known colloquially as the "Ice Cube", a curling competition venue for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Six bagpipers, symbolizing curling’s Scottish origins, played prior to the competition. Mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, looking like he ate too many dumplings on New Year’s Day, even made an appearance.

Just because these Games have been constrained by the pandemic didn’t mean that the production values at the venue suffered. Music including “I’m a Believer” by Smash Mouth played over the PA system. The lights dimmed and video presentations on enormous screens at each end of the building welcomed the crowd.

“Let me hear your voice,” the emcee with Bing Dwen Dwen exhorted the crowd. She was met with very subdued cheers.

Pre-pandemic, organizers planned for the venue to seat about 4,500 people. Attendance was looking very sparse until a few minutes before the start when more spectators began filing in. Some wore the same jackets, so appeared to be part of a group.

After about an hour of competition, some of the spectators engaged in an organized chant. But many looked at their phones, clapping politely when someone made a good shot to win an end.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1 - Australia v United States - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 2, 2022. Christopher Plys of the United States and Victoria Persinger of the United States in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

“We’ll take fans any way we can get them right now,” said Plys. “The last time I played in a major competition there was cardboard cut-outs of people in the stands, and that was a bit weird. It’s cool to spread this game of curling to the Chinese people over here. I wish our friends and family could be here, waving flags in the crowd and all that kind of fun stuff.”

The press tribune was nearly full as journalists posted and tweeted about the start of the Games. Some also wanted to get the lay of the land for athlete interviews. They had to sign up for a numbered pass to enter the mixed zone, which corresponded to a number on the floor where they were supposed to stand. However, once the athletes came through, it became the usual scrum.

Persinger said that although the American curlers had been in China for a few days, they got on the ice for the first time earlier Wednesday. “Just being out there and getting to take our masks off and throwing those first few rocks in the game,” Persinger said, “made me feel more comfortable and the joy of ‘This is why we came here.’”