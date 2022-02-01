Olympic ‘Chinese Barbie’ named the ‘Tang Doll’ welcome Beijing Olympians

As the athletes for the Beijing Games arrive in China and begin to settle to their new accommodations at the Olympic Village, they will all be greeted in their rooms by a new friend.

The Tang Doll.

The “Chinese Barbie” with Asian characteristics has been selected as the official gift for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Each athlete will be gifted one and it will be placed in their dormitory room in Beijing.

The artwork on the doll combines Chinese drama, classical literature and also embody historical figures and oriental elements.

View the Tang Doll figurines here.