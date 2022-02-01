Olympic ‘Chinese Barbie’ named the ‘Tang Doll’ welcome Beijing Olympians

As the athletes for the Beijing Games arrive in China and begin to settle to their new accommodations at the Olympic Village, they will all be greeted in their rooms by a new friend.
The Tang Doll.
The “Chinese Barbie” with Asian characteristics has been selected as the official gift for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Each athlete will be gifted one and it will be placed in their dormitory room in Beijing.
The artwork on the doll combines Chinese drama, classical literature and also embody historical figures and oriental elements.
View the Tang Doll figurines here.
Recent Articles
It’s been a long road to the Olympic Games for Katie Tannenbaum, but the U.S. Virgin Islands slider is ready to make her ‘glorious’ debut in Beijing
Katie Tannenbaum has been sliding for eleven years with the dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. As Beijing 2022 nears, that dream has become more of a reality for Tannenbaum, who is preparing to push off the start block as the sole representative of the U.S. Virgin Islands
Taiwan reverses course, will send representatives to opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022
In a reversal of a decision announced last week by the Taiwanese Sports Administration, the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee has announced representatives of the island will participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022
USOPC chair heads to Beijing for final Olympics
Susanne Lyons says athlete safety and health more important than results
Tony Estanguet, leader of Paris 2024, catches Covid and cannot travel to the Beijing 2022 Games
Princess Anne of England will also not be at the Winter Olympics due to “travel restrictions”, and will participate via online in the IOC Session, as happened in Tokyo.
Tony Estanguet, líder de París 2024, se contagia de Covid y no puede viajar a los Juegos de Beijing 2022
La princesa Ana de Inglaterra tampoco estará en los Juegos Olímpicos Invernales por “restricciones de viaje”, y participará vía online en la Sesión del COI, como ocurrió en Tokio.