North Korea says they won’t attend Beijing Games

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Due to COVID-19 risks and “hostile forces” North Korea said they will not be able to attend the upcoming Beijing Games, according to their state media.

The statement from state news agency KCNA is bewildering as North Korean athletes are not eligible to compete in Beijing. North Korea was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through the end of 2022 after they failed to send a team to Tokyo last year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to KCNA, a letter from the North Korea’s Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry said, “We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces’ moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival.”

It’s not clear if diplomatic representatives will be going to Beijing, though the country has maintained a very tight lockdown of their border, even with China, their greatest ally.

The letter also criticized the recent diplomatic boycott by the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Samjiyon County, in this undated photo released on October 30, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT./

“The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics.” The letter further accused the U.S. of “attempting to disgrace the international image of China.”

North Korea did send political leaders to previous Olympic Games including PyeongChang 2018 when leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong attended. Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s second-highest official at the time, attended the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.