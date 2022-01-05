UIPM announces creating of new Women’s Commission ahead of Paris 2024 Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Women's Laser-Run - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Rebecca Langrehr of Germany and Annika Schleu of Germany in action REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Modern pentathlon’s governing body the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) has announced the launch of a new Women’s Commission ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

The new commission will promote gender equality and will be chaired by Cassandra Choh of Singapore. She is also president of the Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association, and is vice-president of the Asian Modern Pentathlon Confederation.

Joining Choh on the new commission are Kseniya Gulyamova of Uzbekistan, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yane Marques of Brazil, three-time Olympian Aya Medany of Egypt and Dora Palli of Greece.

The Paris 2024 Games could be the last time modern pentathlon is featured in the Olympics, as the sport is currently not on the LA28 Olympic program, although that could change.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Women's Individual - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Gold medalist, Kate French of Britain celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

London 2012 Olympian and two-time world youth champion Yasser Hefny will now chair the UIPM Athletes Commission, taking over for Medany who stood down after accepting a new position as a member of the Egyptian Parliament.

The elected representatives will serve through the end of 2024 and will begin their new duties later this month.