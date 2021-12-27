Canada has to scrap curling mixed doubles Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19 concerns

(The Canadian Press)

Curling Canada cancelled their Olympic mixed doubles trials over the weekend due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among athletes. The organization said, “The current conditions made it impossible to stage the event in a safe, responsible manner for athletes, staff and volunteers.”

The winning duo from the mixed doubles trial, which was scheduled to start Tuesday and go through Sunday in Portage la Prairie, would’ve represented Team Canada at the Beijing 2022 Games.

They will now consult with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Own The Podium, a Canadian organization which funds Olympic athletes, to determine who will compete in Beijing.

On Twitter curler Chelsea Carey said the move was the right decision, but was devastated by it.

“The insane amount of time and money spent to qualify/prepare for this, all for naught,” Carey tweeted. “And curling isn’t the only sport affected. Perhaps time to consider postponing the Olympics?”

Athletes take part in a curling competition held as a test event for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at the National Aquatics Center, known colloquially as the "Ice Cube", in Beijing, China April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The Canadian mixed doubles team of Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold when the sport made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang four years ago.

Jennifer Jones, 2014 Olympic gold medalist, and Brad Gushue, 2006 Olympic gold medalist, will represent Canada in the traditional curling events in Beijing.