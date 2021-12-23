Healthy Yuzuru Hanyu confirms his intention to compete in Beijing

Figure Skating - World Figure Skating Championships - Globe Arena, Stockholm, Sweden - March 25, 2021 Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan during the men's short program Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

At his first official practice in the lead up to The Japanese Nation Championships, Yuzuru Hanyu confirmed that he will indeed compete in next months Olympic Games in Beijing.

Concerns over the health of Hanyu had recently arisen after he had torn right ankle ligaments earlier this year and subsequently missed the first two Grand Prix events of the season: The NHK and Rostelecom Cup.

Everyone at Saitama Super Arena was eager to see if Hanyu would be able to practice and announce his Olympic intentions. His answer was a resounding ‘yes’.

“Beijing is an extension of everything I’m doing and I know I just might have to go all in now,” Said Hanyu.

The two time world and reigning Olympic champion is going all in for Beijing and plans to attempt his much anticipated quadruple axel - a trick never seen before in competition - but a move he landed Thursday during practice.

“I’ve been honing it for two years and there’s a part of me that says I should just let it go. Many people have told me I’m the only one capable of doing it so I feel like this is a mission I have to accomplish.”

It remains yet to be seen if Hanyu is successful in his plans to incorporate the quadruple axel into his free skate program at the during the Japanese nationals this week.