IOC makes contact with Taliban in Doha and assures they will respect Olympic Charter

The International Olympic Committee made contact with the Taliban, the new ruling power in Afghanistan, during a meeting in Doha that it described as “constructive”.

“The Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter”, said the IOC after Friday’s meeting with the recently appointed representatives of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports.

“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practise sport safely for all individuals without discrimination”.

The Taliban have a long history of discrimination and cruel treatment of women, dissidents and sexual minorities. In their first period of control of Afghanistan (1996-2001), Kabul’s National Stadium was used for summary executions.

The IOC said it had made it clear to the new Afghan leadership that the Afghan Olympic Committee it recognises is the one that existed before it came to power.

“It was highlighted that the IOC continues to recognise the existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Afghanistan and its elected officials, with the NOC President and Secretary General present at the meeting”.

“Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue”.

Despite assertions of “constructive dialogue” and respect for the “autonomy of sport”, the press release makes no mention of Samira Asghari, IOC member in Afghanistan and in hiding, presumably outside the country, since the regime change in Kabul.

Samira Asghari, IOC member in Afghanistan (ATR)

The meeting was held in Doha “and facilitated by the state of Qatar, with the support of the Qatar Olympic Committee”, said the IOC.

“The IOC delegation was led by IOC Deputy Director General Pere Miró, and included the Olympic Council of Asia Director General, Husain Al-Musallam. The Afghan delegation was led by Engineer Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, the General Director of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education & Sports.”

