IOC releases new Framework on Fairness to promote safe and welcoming environment for all athletes

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball - Women - Gold medal match - United States v Japan - Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan - August 8, 2021. Brittney Griner of the United States in action with Maki Takada of Japan Pool via REUTERS/Eric Gay

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a new framework for transgender athletes, recognizing the need to ensure everyone, irrespective of their gender identity or sex variations, can practice sport in a safe and harassment-free environment.

Through the Framework on Fairness, the IOC wants to promote a safe and welcoming environment for everyone involved in elite-level competition, consistent with the principles established in the Olympic Charter. The Framework on Fairness also, “acknowledges the central role eligibility criteria play in ensuring fairness, particularly in high-level organized sport in the women’s category.”

The new framework follows a two-year consultation period with more than 250 athletes and concerned stakeholders, including members of the International Federations and other sports organizations, as well as human rights, legal and medical experts.

This updated version will replace the 2015 Consensus Statement and any other IOC statements and updates on this matter, said the IOC. The previous policy allowed transgender athletes to compete if their testosterone levels were below a certain limit for at least a year before their first competition.

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's +87kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand in action. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

IOC Head of Human Rights Magali Martowicz said, “We really want to make sure athletes are not pressured or coerced into making a harmful decision about their bodies. Sex testing and invasive physical exams are disrespectful and potentially harmful.”

The guidelines will now stress athletes being a part of the decision-making process and periodic reviews will take place.

The Tokyo 2020 Games were celebrated as being the most inclusive Games in Olympics history. Outsports reported Tokyo featured more LGBTQ athletes than all the previous Games combined, with at least 186 publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and non-binary athletes competing. At least 30 different countries were represented by at least one publicly out athlete in at least 34 sports. Women outnumbered men by a roughly 9-to-1 margin according to Outsports.

Canada's Quinn, left, prepares to kick the ball during a women's soccer match against Great Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Canadian soccer player Quinn was the first transgender and non-binary athlete to win a medal when her team won gold in Tokyo.

The IOC stressed this new program will be implemented after Beijing 2022, despite being released this week, with a comprehensive roll-out phase including webinars to support athletes and their International Federations.