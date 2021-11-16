ATR EXTRA Teqball’s US journey continues with City of Los Angeles funding

Natalia Guitler of Brazil plays teqball at the Teqball World Championships in Budapest, Hungary December 6, 2019. Picture taken December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

Teqball’s rapid rise in the US received further impetus following the allocation of funding from the City of Los Angeles. The Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP) has been granted $7.7m by the LA 2028 Organising Committee for the financial year 2021-22 to support and enhance youth sports engagement.

Teqball features as part of the RAP’s Youth Sports Program (YSP), which is aiming to overcome barriers to entry into sport for young people, with a particular focus on facilitating opportunities for disadvantaged communities. As a sport for all that seeks to provide a platform for everyone to lead a more active lifestyle, regardless of age, gender or background, the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) is delighted to contribute to this initiative.

Multiple Olympic sports are a part of the YSP, whilst teqballfeatures as a non-Olympic sport as one of two pilot programmes to promote sporting opportunities across the city. The inclusion of teqball follows the successful development of the sport throughout the US, but particularly in Los Angeles. The RAP has identified 20 sites throughout three regions in Los Angeles where teqball lessons are beingoffered on a weekly basis.

Teqball is growing rapidly across the US, with over 15 states having already organised FITEQ-sanctioned events. Led by the US National Teqball Federation, new players are joining the teqball community every day at both a grassroots and elite level. Three US players are in the FITEQ doubles World Ranking top 10 (#3 Dennis Correia, #4 Luka Pilic, #6 Frankie Diaz) demonstrating the strength of the sport in the country.

Teqball Co-Founder and FITEQ Chairman Viktor Huszar said: “The LA 2028 Organising Committee and LA City’s effort to provide chances for young people to be more active is a great example for the whole sports movement. It is very closely aligned to what we are trying achieve at FITEQ, so to be a part of this programme is a real honour. Teqball in the US is going from strength to strength and through the YSP we hope to bring more new people into our global community.”

US National Teqball Federation President Ajay Nwosu added: “Teqball’s fast-paced and dynamic style has really captured the imagination of the next generation of athletes and sports fans in the US. Looking back over the past few years, we can be encouraged by our progress and look ahead with great optimism. Even during the pandemic, which had an unprecedented impact on global sport, teqball as a non-contact, social distancing sport was able to continue growing month by month. Now that we are coming out of the other side, the future is bright for US teqball and the support from the City of Los Angeles is providing new and exciting opportunities.”

