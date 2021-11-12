Key UIPM meeting to continue dialogue over fifth discipline for Los Angeles 2028

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Men's Riding - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Jung Jin-Hwa of South Korea in action REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

When the modern pentathlon event begins at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, there won’t be a horse in sight, that much is certain. Horse riding will cease to be a part of the modern pentathlon core after Paris 2024, but its replacement has yet to chosen.

To that end, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) Executive Board is having a video call Friday at 3 p.m. CET to provide an open dialogue ahead of the consultation process regarding the replacement of horse riding for Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.

All active athletes who participated in a UIPM sanctioned event during the current Olympic cycle (2017-2021) are welcome to take part in the call.

UIPM Treasurer John Helmick confirmed to Around the Rings no replacement sport will be announced Friday, or during the UIPM Congress from November 27-28. The decision making process is likely to take six months or more.

The Modern Pentathlon Association of Denmark (MPDAK) has called for the UIPM to rescind their decision to replace horse riding, calling it, “flawed and unlawful.”

MPDAK sent a letter to the UIPM saying horse riding is an integral part of the sport and the UIPM Executive Board lacks the authority to make such a change.

Other modern pentathlon athletes have spoken out against the change, but the UIPM insists it’s the only option moving forward if the sport is to remain a part of the Olympic program.

“The riding event has become a barrier for developing nations and poorer nations to compete in the sport. It also makes it difficult for countries to host our event. We want inclusion, and when you have barriers to your sport you’re not keeping with the Olympic spirit,” Helmick told Around the Rings.

The UIPM has established a list of 13 criteria the replacement sport must meet. While some sports have been discussed, and others eliminated, the UIPM insists no final decision has been made and they welcome an open discussion of the replacement sport.

