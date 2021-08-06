Swimming Federation substantially boosts prize money for short course world championships

Swimming - 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) - Men's Breaststroke 50m Finals - Hangzhou, China - December 16, 2018. Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa competes. REUTERS/Aly Song

Personal incentive for the world’s elite short course swimmers may have risen considering increased prize purse and world record bonuses for the upcoming world championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

FINA president Husain Al-Mussallam has announced a prize pool of over US $2.8 million for the 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) scheduled for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Dec. 16-21.

Prize money for individual events has been increased by 50%, with a bonus of US $50,000 for any new World Record set in individual swimming events. The US $2.8 million prize pool represents the largest prize pool ever in a FINA Swimming event.

“Exactly two months ago, when I took office, I promised the Aquatics family that I would prioritize athletes, increase prize money and ensure there is no discrimination in our sport,” Al-Musallam said. “Today’s announcement honors this commitment.

“Athletes are the heartbeat of Aquatics. They all deserve the very best competitions and prize money that reflects their standing as the world’s greatest athletes,” he said.

New FINA president Husain Al Musallam (ATR)

The 25m “short course” world championships are one of swimming’s marquee events on the 2021 global sports calendar. The world’s elite swimming sprinters will chase fast times and world records at the iconic swimming venue, which is situated on Yas Island in the Yas Bay waterfront of Abu Dhabi.

“Hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships 25m is a great honor for both Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” said Sultan Al Samahi, President of UAE Swimming Federation. “Not only does it provide fantastic entertainment for the watching public, but it also presents a huge opportunity to enhance the growth of swimming and sporting excellence in the country.”

Action will not be limited to the swimming pool as fans and spectators will have the opportunity to take part in a variety of family entertainment throughout the event schedule, including the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.