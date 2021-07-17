Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi becomes the fourth premium partner of Paris 2024 – Sponsor Spotlight

(ATR) French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi has been designated a premium partner of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Headquartered in the 2024 Games host city, Sanofi is one of the ten largest pharmaceutical companies by revenue in the world and has over 100,000 employees. Notably, throughout the last 15 years, the company has been a supporter of ‘Sport dans la Ville’, a French non-profit organization providing sports and job-readiness training to disadvantaged youth. While the financial terms of the Paris 2024 partnership have not yet been disclosed, premium sponsorship deals for the Games are known to range between €80 million and €120 million.

Paris 2024 Chairman Tony Estanguet welcomed the partnership, saying: “I am happy that a leading French company like Sanofi is joining the Paris 2024 adventure. We share the same values of high standards, creativity and sharing, and the same desire to be useful. Sanofi’s mobilization alongside us will enable us to promote the Games throughout France, to share the benefits of sport with as many people as possible, and to contribute to a more active and healthier society.”

Sanofi has become the fourth premium partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Sanofi)

Sanofi joins three other companies: the BPCE banking group, energy company EDF and telecom company Orange as premium partners of the 2024 Games so far.

Badminton Europe inks deal with Sportradar Integrity Services

Europe’s badminton continental confederation announces a two-year agreement with Sportradar Integrity Services, a supplier of sports integrity solutions, for the monitoring of European badminton competitions.

As outlined in the deal, Sportradar will use its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to detect betting anomalies and prevent match fixing at badminton’s European Championships and other continental events. Sportradar has 15 years’ experience monitoring sports betting markets, with its UFDS detecting 600 suspicious matches as taking place in 2020 alone.

Sportradar's Universal Fraud Detection System will see use at the 2022 Badminton European Championships in Vantaa, Finland (Badminton Europe)

“By bringing the expertise of Sportradar Integrity Services on board to monitor our competitions through their UFDS platform, we now have valuable insight into the betting markets offered and activity occurring on our tournaments at a global level, and our tournaments are boosted by having these protections”, said Brian Agerbak, General Secretary of Badminton Europe.

Kuehne+Nagel the official logistics supplier for Birmingham 2022

Global logistics company Kuehne+Nagel has been appointed as the Official Event Logistics Provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In this role, Kuehne+Nagel will be responsible for all of Birmingham 2022′s transportation and logistics requirements; including global freight forwarding, onsite venue logistics, and the transfer of athletes’ possessions from 72 countries and territories to the site of the Games. Sustainability is expected to be a prominent feature of Kuehne+Nagel’s delivery methods, in line with Birmingham 2022′s pledge to be the first ever carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games edition.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from 28 July until 8 August 2022.

Homepage photo: Paris 2024

Written by Filip Vachuda

For general comments or questions, click here.