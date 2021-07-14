Jonkoping, sweden to host world junior curling championships 2022

Jönköping, Sweden – International curling returns to the Jönköping Curling Club for the first time since 2019, when it plays host to the World Junior Curling Championships 2022 from 5–12 March 2022.

This will be the fourth time the championships have been hosted in Sweden, with all three previous editions —1999, 2008 and 2012 — taking place in Oestersund.

The championships were last held in Krasnoyarsk, Russia in 2020 where Canada claimed gold in both the women’s and men’s events. The 2021 edition of the championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to be taking our World Junior Curling Championships 2022 to Jönköping, Sweden next season,” said World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness. “After the disappointment of cancelling the 2021 edition of these championships, it was vitally important for the future of our sport to ensure that our junior curlers had the opportunity to compete for a world title.

“The Swedish Curling Association are important partners, and I am confident that they, along with the local Jönköping organising committee, will hold a first-class event for everyone involved.”

“Juniors are the future in sport and they have been extremely effected by the pandemic with cancellations of all major events,” said Swedish Curling Association President, Michael Marklund. “With all fingers crossed we are now planning for a World Junior Championship again in Sweden and that feels fantastic. Together with Jönköping Curling Club and the city of Jönköping we welcome players, coaches, staff, volunteers and fans to Sweden in early March 2022.”

Fredrik Friberg, President of the Jönköping Curling Club said, “We are proud and happy to welcome international curlers back to Jönköping and the Swedish National Arena for curling. Hosting a World Championship has been on the agenda for a long time and we will put in 100 per cent to make it a top-class event.”

The City of Jönköping added, “Another championship in Sweden’s National Arena for curling! We are proud and happy that the World Curling Federation together with the Swedish Curling Association has chosen to hold a championship for the world elite among juniors here in Jönköping. Once again, we get to show the outside world that our ice and organization are top class.”

The Jönköping Curling Club, situated in southern Sweden on the shores of lake Vättern, Jönköping offers a vibrant city pulse, beach life and nature on the doorstep. The city centre of Jönköping consists of picturesque alleys and canals opening the city up to the three lakes.

The six sheet curling club acts as the Swedish National Arena for curling and is part of a large complex which includes a hotel, restaurant, gym, bowling alley, tennis and paddle courts. The last World Curling event to be held at the club was the Curling World Cup in 2019.

