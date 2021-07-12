HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
WISE 2015 Partners With SAWI, Sports Management School -- Conferences & Conventions

(ATR) Also: three weeks to go until the World Stadium Congress in Doha, Qatar.

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR) Work in Sports Exhibition has partnered with SAWI, the leading Swiss institution fortuition in marketing, communication and public relations, and Sports Management School for its upcoming convention.

As a result of the partnership, a new sport management school will open in Switzerland in the coming months.

"We are really delighted to partner up with such recognized entities as SAWI and SMS, as professional education for the leaders of tomorrow is at the heart of the professionalization of sports," Giancarlo Sergi, WISE director, said.

"Throughout our collaboration, we will be able to provide professional expertise to the sports industry through WISE’s proactive sharing platform."

The second edition of the International Convention for Careers in Sports is scheduled for May 6 - 7 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

World Stadium Congress

The World Stadium Congress is scheduled for May 18-21 in Doha, Qatar.

Over 100 organizations have confirmed participation in the congress, which will include 4 conference streams, 9 networking sessions and 12 interactive discussion sessions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend the World Stadium Congress Awards on May 19.

Registration for the congress closes on May 14. More information can be foundhere.

Smart Cities & Sports Summit

The 2015 Smart Cities & Sports Summit will have four main themes.

"Sport events & place branding;" "Sports facility management – finding the best model;" "Sport to promote social inclusion and diversity;" and " "Active and healthy cities - developing a sport-friendly environment," will serve as the framework for the conference.

Four speakers for the conference have also been announced. Jin Teik Oon, COO of the consortium tasked to build the Singapore Sports Hub; Sanne de Vries, professor of Healthy Lifestyle in a Stimulating Environment at The Hague University; Stéphane Garelli, professor at the University of Lausanne; and Neelay Bhatt will speak at the conference.

The conference will take place on October 12-14 in Lausanne. The Olympic Museum will host the opening reception.

Hosted by the World Union of Olympic Cities, the event brings together representatives from cities and regions around the world to learn about best practices when hosting large multi-sport events.

Information on the conferencewill be posted herewhen it is announced. Registration for the conference will open in May

Conference Schedule

2015 Olympic Academy: Apr. 30

WISE Lausanne: May 6-7

World Stadium Congress: May 18-19

Sport Innovation Summit: May 20-21

IPC VISTA Conference: Oct. 7-10

Smart Cities & Sports Summit: Oct. 12-14

Written byAaron BauerandAndrew Murrell

Homepage photo: Around the Rings

