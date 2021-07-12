U.S. Olympic Committee statement on NBCUniversal's winning bid to broadcast the Games in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

In response to NBCUniversal's winning bid for the rights to broadcast the Olympic Games in 2016 and 2020, and the Olympic Winter Games in 2014 and 2018, the following statements are attributable to U.S. Olympic Committee Chairman Larry Probst and CEO Scott Blackmun, respectively:

Probst said, "I'd like to thank all three networks for the incredible effort that went into their presentations. Each was compelling and would no doubt successfully communicate the importance and excitement of the Olympic Games. However, the combination of NBCUniversal's vision for presenting the Games and their significant commitment of resources to the Olympic Movement made them the winner. I'd like to congratulate the entire team at NBCUniversal for their winning bid and thank them for their continued support and partnership. We look forward to working closely with NBCUniversal and Comcast in the years to come."

Blackmun said, "Telling the stories of the Olympic Games is a great honor, but it's also a huge responsibility. Showcasing the world's greatest athletes on sport's biggest stage, and reinforcing the universal Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence, requires large measures of both resources and skills. Anyone who's seen NBCUniversal's Olympic programming knows they have the skills, and today they've renewed their commitment."

For more information, contact: www.teamusa.org.

