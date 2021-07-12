UEFA Under-21 2011 Kickstarts Festivities in Denmark

From June 11 to June 25 8 of Europe's strongest U-21 nations willcompete in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2011 - in four Danishcities: Aarhus, Viborg, Aalborg and Herning. The tournament will be thelargest sports event so far on Danish soil.

The best of European football talents gather in Denmark for the UEFAEuropean Under-21 Championship 2011. Belarus, Iceland, Switzerland,Czech Republic, Ukraine, Spain, England and Denmark will participate inthe tournament.

Christian Bordinggaard, Tournament Director of the UEFA EuropeanUnder-21 Championship 2011 says: "We are proud to host the UEFA EuropeanUnder-21 Championship 2011, which is the largest UEFA-event in 2011. Theevent is taking place in 4 Danish cities, namely the City of Viborg, theCity of Herning, The City of Aalborg and the City of Aarhus and they areall ready to take on the challenge of hosting this great football event,strongly supported by Sport Event Denmark and the Danish FootballAssociation DBU. On behalf of DBU, I am pleased to say that bothplayers, officials and the audience are in for a great time."

Brilliant nation branding of DenmarkIn the host cities the tournament will also be noticed: Therefore DBU,the tournament sponsors and host cities will host a large range ofevents, which will add value to the tournament and the perception ofDenmark as a green and friendly host nation as well as an innovative andcreative sports event nation. The host cities have established dedicatedfan zones where the matches can be watched and where entertainment willbe provided during the two weeks of the tournament.

Added to the fan and spectator activities in the host cities the UEFAEuropean Under-21 Championship 2011 will also form a platform for otherinitiatives such as a football conference staged at the University ofAarhus and a number of football events throughout the country.

FACTS:

4 host cities: Aarhus, Aalborg, Herning and Viborg

1000 volunteers

First U-21 mascot ever: Andy

Tournament song: "For the Love of the Game" by Bryan Rice

Estimated by Sport Event Denmark (one of the official partners):

4000 foreign spectators

800 foreign players, officials, UEFA-staff and media representatives

