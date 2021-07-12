Successful First IOC-ARISF Workshop

Following on discussions on building a closer relationship between the International Olympic Committee and IOC-Recognised Federations, the first joint IOC/ARISF Workshop was held at SportAccord in Sochi last week. In the Workshop the IOC presented a range of current projects and opportunities for greater engagement between the Recognised IFs and the Olympic Movement provided within the context of Olympic Agenda 2020.

The ARISF President Raffaele Chiulli stated: "I am fully satisfied with the outcomes of this first workshop and I am sure that this is a significant step towards a stronger relationship with the IOC and the Olympic Movement. We believe that ARISF and its member International Federations can play a key role within the Olympic Movement and we look forward to further working with the IOC on the implementation of the Olympic Agenda 2020 recommendations, which give opportunities and benefits for our Federations, our sports and our athletes.

The IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell, who lead the IOC delegation, stated: "The 35 IOC Recognized International Federations play a vital and highly valued role within the Olympic Movement. We greatly appreciate our relationship with the Federations and Olympic Agenda 2020 provides the opportunity for greater engagement and an event stronger relationship. Key opportunities include our athlete-focused programmes and the Olympic Channel and we look forward to building on the constructive and positive dialogue from the first joint Workshop. We equally look forward to repeating these Workshops on an annual basis".

