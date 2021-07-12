HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
SportAccord Convention Sponsor Wary of Low Attendance, Return to Sochi

(ATR) The Sochi Expocentre was &ldquo;not conducive for networking."

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR) The chief operating officer of one SportAccord Convention World Sport & Business Summit sponsor says the attendance, facility and location of the event left something to be desired.

The convention welcomed 2,300 delegates to Sochi last week, which was less than Paul Bush of EventScotland would like to have seen.

"Our meeting schedule was good. We plan well in advance," said Bush. "The footfall at the exhibition was however very disappointing and much lower than previous years [and] the shape of the convention space was not conducive for networking."

Bush said some "key stakeholders" need to be enticed into attending, though he declined to name specific parties. He called keeping the event in Russia a "commercial decision" for SportAccord.

"As a global event, I would personally prefer that it rotated around the world as it has since its inception."

Chief operating officer since 2007, Bush would like to see the convention visit Africa, the Far East, Australasia and South America "to ensure that it is a truly global event."

The event has visited Dubai, Beijing, London, Madrid and Athens, among others, since its inception in 2003.

If the convention is held again in Sochi next year as planned, it will mark the third SportAccord Convention in Russia in four years after St. Petersburg hosted in 2013. The plan for now is to hold the 2017 event in Moscow before returning to St. Petersburg in 2018.

EventScotland is one of six silver partners of the SportAccord Convention World Sport & Business Summit. They work on behalf of Scotland in the country’s effort to host major sporting events.

Written by Nick Devlin and Kevin Nutley

