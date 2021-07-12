Russian regions join Sochi 2014 in support of Games preparations

June 2, 2011, Moscow, Russia – An agreement announced today by the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee signals the key role that the Russian regions will play in the preparations for the Games in 2014. On top of over 50 regions of Russia that have been actively involved into preparations for the Games, including Moscow and the Krasnodar region, the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee has concluded a working agreement with Republic of Tatarstan as part of the organization and staging of the World Students Games of 2013 in Kazan and the Sochi 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The document was signed by Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Dmitry Chernyshenko, President of the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee. According to the agreement, the top-level staging of the Universiade of 2013 and the Olympic Winter Games of 2014, as well as physical culture and sports development and promotion in Russia, are the main priorities of the partnership. As per the agreement and in preparations for the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee will benefit from the experience of working in partnership with the Republic of Tatarstan across 15 key areas, including sports, major sports event planning and management methodologies, intellectual property protection, sustainable development and technology.

Furthermore, the agreement envisages joint work for the development of the volunteer movement, the Games and the World Student Games legacy management, as well as the organization of events for promoting the values of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, the Universiade and student sports.

Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, said:

"The Agreement between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee is a significant step forward in the development of sports in Russia. We have both made good progress individually but it is now time for our efforts to be united. I am confident that this Agreement will help the promotion not only of the Universiade in Kazan and the Olympic Games in Sochi, but also sports in general, culture and a healthy lifestyle in Russia."

The interaction between the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee and the Republic of Tatarstan will become - along with other positive factors - a part of the Games legacy, by stimulating the most efficient use of the Universiade and the Olympiad workforce, reducing costs and improving the quality of hosting future large- scale events.

Dmitry Chernyshenko, President of the Organizing Committee "Sochi 2014", observed:

"The World Student Games in Kazan and the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi are the first in a whole range of major and significant sport events that Russia is undertaking in the next ten years. Thanks to our close involvement with the Republic of Tatarstan, we are on track to produce a unique and innovative package of practical solutions and methodologies for organizers of major sport events in future.

"This method of delivering major sporting events applies both at a national level, such as the organization of the Formula One race in Sochi or the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and abroad. Regardless of their location, the OCOGs of subsequent Olympic and Paralympic Games will be able to use this proposed solution."

Kazan was announced as the host of the XXVII World Sumer Universiade on May 31, 2008. The Universiade will see approximately 12,000 athletes and delegates from 170 countries come together to compete in 26 sports.

