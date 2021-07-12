Opinion Poll Shows Support for Annecy at Highest Level on Record

Annecy 2018 President Charles Beigbeder today announced the results of a new opinion poll showing that more than 90% of the French public are in support of its bid for the Winter and Paralympic Games.

With less than one month to go before the final verdict in Durban, the Annecy 2018 Bid Committee commissioned market research firm IFOP to carry out a final opinion poll.

The fieldwork took place between 19 and 31 May and yielded the following results when respondents were asked the question: "Are you in favour of the city of Annecy in Haute Savoie hosting the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games?"

- Nationally: Yes 91 %

- Regionally: Yes 88 %

- Locally: Yes 67 %

These findings show that support is now higher than at any other time in the campaign. Notably, given Annecy 2018's focus on youth, the bid is particularly well supported amongst 15 to 24 year olds, with figures of 96 % nationally, 89 % regionally and 78 % locally.

Charles Beigbeder, Annecy 2018 President

"The support of the French public is driving us on in this bid and we are grateful for their efforts every day of the campaign. This latest poll reflects the high-levels of public support as does our large and active Facebook community which has over 135,000 members.

"It is clear there is a strong belief in our vision of authentic Games in the heart of the mountains, with the athletes and for the future. This has been embodied by our 600 official athlete supporters including football World Cup winner, Zinedine Zidane, Olympic Champion Marie-Jose Perec and basketball star Tony Parker.

"These figures have given a huge boost to everyone working tirelessly on the bid. In the next few weeks we will all be doing everything we can to convince the IOC that Annecy 2018 would be the best possible partners for the Olympic movement to benefit Winter sports not just in one city, country or continent but all over the world.

"We fully believe we can be victorious in Durban and are sure the French public will be urging us on every step of the way."

- a national sample of 962 people, representative of the French population, aged 15 and over.

- a regional sample of 709 people, representative of the population of the Rhône-Alpes region,

aged 15 and over.

- a local sample of 704 people, representative of the population of the Savoie and Haute Savoie

territorial departments, aged 15 and over.

The poll was made truly representative by using quotas for the sex, age and profession of the people interviewed after stratification:

- by region and category of agglomeration for the nationwide poll,

- by territorial department and category of agglomeration for the regional poll,

- by territorial department and category of agglomeration for the local poll.

The interviews were conducted by telephone from 19 to 31 May 2011.

