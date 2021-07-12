OCA, IAAF Championships, Daegu 2011, FINA, AFF, Asian Tour and more...to gather in Singapore

16th June, 2011: The role of sports events in fuelling the fast-growing economies of the Asian-Pacific region comes under the spotlight, at the inaugural Asia-Pacific Sports Conference this September. The conference has attracted some of the most influential and most respected individuals in the world of sports, both from the region and the wider global sports community. 200 high-level, decision makers will meet at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Singapore, from 27th to 28th September 2011.

The wide ranging programme, which is complemented by a day of pre-conference workshops, draws on expert presentations, panel discussions and case studies to highlight key trends in world sport, identifying opportunities for Asian-Pacific nations and regions. It suggests strategies which will enable the region to make the most of the economic and social opportunities presented by sport.

Confirmed speakers include Captain Husain Al-Musallam, Director General, OCA, Olympic Council of Asia, Pang Chung, Hon. Secretary General, Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, Dong-Hoo Moon, Vice President, Secretary General, IAAF World Athletics Championships, Daegu 2011, Cornel Marculescu, Executive Director of FINA and Eric Lynge, Director for TV and Broadcast, ASIAN Tour.

They will be joined by Priscilla Ho, MD of Prescient Sports and Entertainment, China, Jim O'Toole, CEO, World Match Racing Tour, Thomas Lund, Chief Operating Officer, BWF, Badminton World Federation, David Voth, Senior Director, Sports Marketing at the Singapore Sports Council as well as Toh Sen Nee, Secretary General, AFF, Asean Football

Federation.

On Day One, sessions will deliver expert insight on the steps to take to become a leading sports city and a new understanding of planning and working with stakeholders to deliver sports events. They will also identify strategies for building profitable and sustainable sports venues and examine the increasingly important relationship between sport and other forms of entertainment.

In addition to case studies on the Daegu IAAF Championships and Suzuki Cup football tournament, the opening day will feature a keynote address from Captain Husain Al-Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, who will consider Sport and Olympism as the building blocks of 21st Century Asia.

Day two sessions focus on the critical relationship between events and sponsors, the use of social media to engage with consumers, the changing role of media in sport and practical ways of planning and delivering social and economic event legacies.

Day two is enhanced by case studies focusing on Singapore's transformation as a world-class Formula One venue and the 14th FINA Championships , Shanghai 2011, with sessions also covering the importance of sponsorship strategies and sport and the media.

The event, which is supported by the Singapore Sports Council, is organised by Informa Sports Group, the specialist division of one of the world's leading conference companies.

For more information, contact: ali.alidina@informasportsgroup.com

