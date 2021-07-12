New technology initiative launched at Soccerex

This year’s Soccerex Global Convention, 26-30 November, Rio de Janeiro, will see a new technology focused initiative launched in collaboration with Major Events International (MEI).

With the increasing interest in the use of innovative ways of delivering and promoting the game, Soccerex in collaboration with Major Events International (MEI), will coordinate a dedicated area in the main exhibition hall to bring greater coherence to this important part of this iconic conference and exhibition.

David Wright, Marketing Director of Soccerex said, "We are all aware of the debate about the use of technology in football, but the spectator and viewing experience alone means it is an area which we must cater for to enhance our delegate and exhibitor time at our event. Major Events International (MEI) will help to bring best in class international companies to Soccerex in November and a dedicated area for technology will, I am sure, attract significant attention."

CEO MEI, Dennis Mills, said, "Working collaboratively with Soccerex on a dedicated Technology area is complimentary to MEI’s core role of assisting our clients to gain greater market profile and customer access. We are delighted to lead this new initiative and assist exhibitors in achieving greater attention and creating an interesting area for delegates to learn more about the way technology can help achieve their personal objectives."

